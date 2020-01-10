Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: FBI Smashes Jersey Shore Gun-Running Ring: Fugitive Brothers Still At Large
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fatal Hit-Run Crash Investigated In Middlesex County

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Brunswick Police Department
New Brunswick Police Department Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Central Jersey that resulted in the death of a 55-year-old man from Somerset County.

David Wojcik, 55, of Warren Township was struck at 8:39 p.m. on Wednesday near Somerset Street and Millstone Road in New Brunswick by a sedan, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director AnthonyA. Caputo.

The sedan, which sustained front-end damage, fled scene of the fatal collision, they said.

Wojcik was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, they said.

The investigation is active and is continuing. 

Anyone with information is urged to call New Brunswick Police Officer Peter Maroon at 732-745-5005 or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745- 4328.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.