Fatal Hit-Run Crash Investigated In Middlesex County

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Central Jersey that resulted in the death of a 55-year-old man from Somerset County.

David Wojcik, 55, of Warren Township was struck at 8:39 p.m. on Wednesday near Somerset Street and Millstone Road in New Brunswick by a sedan, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director AnthonyA. Caputo.

The sedan, which sustained front-end damage, fled scene of the fatal collision, they said.

Wojcik was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, they said.

The investigation is active and is continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call New Brunswick Police Officer Peter Maroon at 732-745-5005 or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745- 4328.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.