Middlesex Daily Voice
Dad Finds Son Stabbed Dead In Central Jersey Apartment

Cecilia Levine
Perth Amboy PD
Perth Amboy PD Photo Credit: Perth Amboy PD

The death of a man found with stab wounds by his dad in a Central Jersey apartment is being investigated as a homicide, authorities say.

Barry Idesis' father called 911 after finding his body in his Perth Amboy apartment on Mechanic Street on Friday, April 1, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone

Idesis, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was last seen entering his apartment building in the early evening hours on Wednesday, March 30.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeremy Harris of the Perth Amboy Police Department at (732) 442-4400 or Detective Infusino of the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office at (732) 745-4340. Callers may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-939-9600, or may access the Crime Stoppers website at middlesextips.com.

