Central Jersey Man Gets 17 Years For DWI Double Fatal Crash

A Central Jersey man was sentenced to 17 years in state prison for killing two of his passengers and injuring another driver while drunk in 2019, authorities announced.

Tristan R. Rodriguez, 25, was convicted of one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, one count of second-degree vehicular homicide, and one count of fourth-degree assault by auto in the July 2019 crash in Old Bridge, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office announced.

He was sentenced by Middlesex County Superioer Court Judge Andrea G. Carter, and must serve 85% of his sentence, approximately 14.5 years, before he is eligible for parole. Upon his release, Rodriguez will be subject to a 20-year loss of license.

Rodriguez had been drinking and was speeding when he struck a pickup truck from behind on Englishtown Road early July 6, 2019, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Joseph Mandola said.

A 17-year-old girl in the pickup and Rodriguez's passenger, Krystal C. Diaz, 29, of Old Bridge, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck driver was hospitalized with injuries, authorities said.

More than $9,000 had been raised as of Sept. 7, 2021 on a GoFundMe for Diaz.

Diaz had been working at the Seville Diner in hopes of funding an education to better her life, her mother wrote on the GoFundMe.

"She was beautiful, hard working, intelligent with so much potential," Sauthy Felicies said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.