Central Jersey Man, 27, Critically Shot

Jon Craig
Tov Manor Apartments in New Brunswick
Tov Manor Apartments in New Brunswick Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 27-year-old man from New Brunswick was critically injured by a gunshot, authorities said.

The victim was shot outside the Tov Manor Apartments at 99 Phelps Ave. and Seaman Street, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet and New Brunswick Police Department Director Anthony A. Caputo said in a statement.

The shooting took place about 9 p.m. on Sunday, they said. The man was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he was listed in critical condition on Monday, they said.  His name was not released.

A video of first responders at the shooting scene can be viewed by clicking here.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call New Brunswick Detective Victor Delgado at 732-745-5200 or Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4060 .

The investigation is active.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

