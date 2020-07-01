Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities: Essex County Man, 31, Struck, Killed NYC Motorcyclist In Edison

Jon Craig
Route 1 at Grandview Avenue in Edison.
Route 1 at Grandview Avenue in Edison. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 31-year-old driver from Essex County has been charged in connection with the death of a Brooklyn motorcyclist in Edison last month, authorities said. The driver is accused of speeding and driving drunk at the time of the fatal crash. 

Roland Q. Lyles, 31, of Orange, was initially arrested and charged on June 27 with aggravated assault following a collision, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said in a joint statement.

Additional charges were lodged against Lyles on Wednesday after the 51-year-old crash victim died on Tuesday, June 30, they said. The deceased motorcyclist was identified as Richard Diaz of Brooklyn.

Lyles is now charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide and causing the death of another person. He also was issued motor vehicle summonses including driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

Lyles was driving a white Nissan Sentra traveling northbound on Route 1 near Grandview Avenue at a high rate of speed when he struck the victim’s motorcycle at 2:19 a.m., authorities said.

Diaz was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

The investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information is urged to call Edison Det. Dominick Masi 732-248-7400, or Det. Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

