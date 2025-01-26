Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
2 Charged With Shooting Teen Boy In New Brunswick: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Throop Avenue and Redmond Street
Throop Avenue and Redmond Street Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two men have been charged with shooting a teenage boy injuring him in Middlesex County last week, authorities said.

Corey Fuqua, 19, of North Brunswick and Gede Maccelus, 20, of Princeton, shot the teen near Throop Avenue and Redmond Street around 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 20, said Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The boy was treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital and Fuqua and Maccelus were each charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun on Jan. 25, Ciccone said alongside local police director Anthony A. Caputo.

Fuqua and Maccelus were in custody pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Keith Walcott of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732)745-5200 or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3330.

As is the case with all criminal defendants, the charges against Fuqua and Maccelus are merely accusations and they are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

