19-Year-Old Man Charged With Attempted Murder In New Brunswick Shooting

Valerie Musson
Tov Manor Apartments on Phelps Avenue in New Brunswick
Tov Manor Apartments on Phelps Avenue in New Brunswick Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with a recent New Brunswick shooting.

Giovanni Hoyos-Jaimes, of New Brunswick, is accused of shooting a man at the Tov Manor Apartments on Phelps Avenue on Dec. 28 around 11:40 a.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a joint release.

The victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment of several gunshot wounds, Ciccone said.

Hoyos-Jaimes was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun, armed robbery and other offenses.

A female juvenile was also arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and obstruction, Ciccone said.

Hoyos-Jaimes is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

This investigation is ongoing, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Raymond Quick of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5217 or Sergeant Julissa Alvarado of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745- 3848.

