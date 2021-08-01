19-Year-Old Man Charged With Attempted Murder In New Brunswick Shooting

Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with a recent New Brunswick shooting.

Giovanni Hoyos-Jaimes, of New Brunswick, is accused of shooting a man at the Tov Manor Apartments on Phelps Avenue on Dec. 28 around 11:40 a.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a joint release.

The victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment of several gunshot wounds, Ciccone said.

Hoyos-Jaimes was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun, armed robbery and other offenses.

A female juvenile was also arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and obstruction, Ciccone said.

Hoyos-Jaimes is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

This investigation is ongoing, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Raymond Quick of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5217 or Sergeant Julissa Alvarado of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745- 3848.

