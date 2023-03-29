14-Year-Old In Stolen Car Kills NJ Driver In Head-On NY Crash: Police

A New Jersey man was killed when a 14-year-old driver in a stolen car struck his vehicle head-on early Tuesday, March 28 in New York, authorities said.

The teen was heading south in a Toyota 4Runner on Route 9 in Rhinebeck when he struck Jonathan A. Kiech, 49, of Fords, who was heading north, around 6:30 a.m., Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Capt. John Watterson said.

Kiech was pronounced dead at the scene, and the juvenile was taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He was since remanded to a detention facility pending further investigation/charges.

The 4Runner was one of several reported as stolen from the northern Dutchess County/Eastern Connecticut areas during the late-night hours of Monday, March 27, or the early morning hours of March 28, Watterson added.

Further investigation into those thefts is continuing, however, at this time they are thought to be the work of an organized group that has previously operated out of Connecticut, police said.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by:

The Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office

New York State Police

Town of Rhinebeck Fire Department

Hillside Fire Department.

The investigation is continuing.

