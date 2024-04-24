The man's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, South Amboy police said on Wednesday, April 24.

On Wednesday, April 17 at approximately 4:15 p.m. South Amboy police responded to the intersection of South Broadway and John Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Police found a male victim lying in the roadway and began life-saving efforts. The victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking south on South Broadway and crossing the intersection of John Street when he was struck by a 2018 Silver Ford F-150, driven by a 62-year-old South Amboy man, who was making a left turn from South Broadway onto John Street, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was questioned by police, they said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information about the crash should call Sergeant Steven Clark of the South Amboy Police Department at 732-525-5939.

