Pair Arrested In Shooting, Stabbing In Jamesburg: Police

Police responded to West Railroad Avenue for a critically injured person on Friday, March 8, according to Jamesburg Police Chief James J. Craparotta. While treating that victim, police heard gunshots on East Railroad Avenue and saw two men fleeing.

Police found the gunshot victim who was brought to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threating wounds. He was later released.

The victim who suffered the stab wounds was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in critical condition, Craparotta said.

Police arrested Jorge Vilchis-Conde, 20, the chief said.

Vilchis-Conde was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, Craparotta said.

The next day, Josue Ventura-Dominguez, 23, was arrested, the chief said.

Ventura-Dominguez was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, weapons offenses and possession of drugs, Craparotta said.

Both suspects were being held in the Middlesex County Jail.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Sgt. Jason Muller or Detective Jim Dennis of the Jamesburg Police Department at 732-521-0011.

