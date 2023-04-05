New Brunswick Native, Devoted Dad Ryan Mercado Dies Unexpectedly, 31

New Jersey native and devoted dad Ryan James Mercado died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, March 30. He was 31.

Born in New Brunswick, Ryan had lived in North Carolina but kept his roots in the Garden State, his obituary and social media pages say.

He worked for a temp agency as a warehouse worker and held several other positions.

Ryan was known for his caring nature and embraced his role as a loving father to his young daughter, Aliyah.

“Above all things, family was important to Ryan,” reads his obituary. “Whether it was spending time with his daughter or enjoying family time at gatherings, Ryan would never miss time together.”

In addition to his daughter, Ryan is survived by his parents, Eduardo and Mary (Buckelew) Mercado; his siblings, Jose, Troy, Christopher and Braxton; and several cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends.

Ryan’s memorial services were being held privately through Middlesex Funeral Home.

