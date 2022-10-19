Edison HS Teacher, Coach Dies At 43

A longtime teacher and coach at JP Stevens High School in Edison has died at the age of 43.

Anthony Patrick White died on Monday, Oct. 17 at his home.

Born in New Brunswick, he was a lifelong Edison resident. He was a 1997 graduate of Edison High School and a 2002 graduate of Seton Hall University.

White was a social studies teacher at JP Stevens High School in Edison for the last 20 years. He was the head volleyball coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams as well as the assistant coach for the boys and girls bowling teams.

He had also coached other sports at JP Stevens High School throughout his career. White was the former Model UN Advisor at JP Stevens High School.

He was currently serving the community as the Chair of the Edison Historic Preservation Commission.

White was a communicant of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish (Guardian Angels RC Church).

Calling hours are on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home.

Funeral services and burial are on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Memorial donations may be made to JP Stevens High School Scholarship Fund.

