IT Consultant, Monmouth Junction Dad Suffers Stroke, Dies While Hiking, Campaign Says

Umashankar Bandi was seemingly the epitome of health, having participated in Olympic qualifiers in rowing, run countless marathons, and conquered numerous sections along the Appalachian Trail, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

"It was during one of these hikes that he experienced the heart attack," reads the campaign, launched by a group of friends of the Monmouth Junction dad, "a testament to his adventurous spirit and love for the great outdoors."

Left to mourn his loss are his wife, Pushpa, and their children, Rohit, 19, and Chethana, 11.

Bandi's LinkedIn page shows he worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch as an Information Technology and Services Consultant and Contractor, having studied at the Indian Institute of Science.

