A Few Clouds 77°

SHARE

IT Consultant, Monmouth Junction Dad Suffers Stroke, Dies While Hiking, Campaign Says

Support is on the rise for the family of a 50-year-old New Jersey man who suffered a stroke and died on Friday, May 31.

Umashankar Bandi

Umashankar Bandi

Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Umashankar Bandi was seemingly the epitome of health, having participated in Olympic qualifiers in rowing, run countless marathons, and conquered numerous sections along the Appalachian Trail, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

"It was during one of these hikes that he experienced the heart attack," reads the campaign, launched by a group of friends of the Monmouth Junction dad, "a testament to his adventurous spirit and love for the great outdoors."

Left to mourn his loss are his wife, Pushpa, and their children, Rohit, 19, and Chethana, 11.

Bandi's LinkedIn page shows he worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch as an Information Technology and Services Consultant and Contractor, having studied at the Indian Institute of Science.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE