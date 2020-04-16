Edison Fire Captain, 55, Dies Of Coronavirus

Edison Fire Department Capt. Richard P. Campbell, 55, died of coronavirus complications, authorities said.

Campbell, known as “RP,” was a 28-year veteran of the fire department and was working until he became sick, the Edison Division of Fire said in a statement. His last call was fighting an apartment complex fire.

"We are truly saddened that one of ours has passed from this virus. RP was a dedicated firefighter, a tremendous family man, and a great friend,” Edison Fire Chief Brian Latham and Deputy Chief Andrew Toth said in a joint statement.

"Our hearts go out to his family and all his brother and sister firefighters. The loss of Captain Campbell will be felt by many and it will be felt for a very long time.”

Campbell came from a firefighting family. His father was a firefighter in Edison, and his brother was a firefighter in Elizabeth until he died last year. Another brother, Danny, is a deputy chief in Elizabeth. A brother-in-law, Kenneth Schreck, is a captain in the Edison Police Department.

Members of New Jersey's 18th Legislative District released a statement saying that Campbell died Thursday morning at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

State Sen. Patrick Diegnan of South Plainfield, Assemblywoman Nancy Pinkin of East Brunswick and Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak of Edison wrote: “We are saddened to hear about the passing of Fire Captain Richard P. Campbell, known as 'RP' by many of his friends."

"We would like to thank and show our appreciation towards Fire Captain Campbell for his years of service and dedication to our community," the state lawmakers said. "Godspeed to all of our first responders and thank you for the work you do.”

“He had two main passions in life: family and the fire department," the fire division added. "If you were fortunate to know RP, you would know that he was always ‘on the go’ either helping family members or the fire department."

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, and their four children: Kaitlin, Kevin, Kristopher and Arianna.

