North Brunswick Dad Matthew Beauregard Dies Suddenly: Campaign

Matt, as he was affectionately known, began Feb. 12 just like any other day, the campaign reads: "Matt wished his youngest daughter a good day at school, drove to work, sat with his coworkers, and excitedly discussed the Super Bowl from the night before.

"A few minutes later, life for the Beauregard family changed forever. Matt suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to RWJ, where he spent a short stay before passing on Friday, February 16th."

Mathew was employed for over 17 years with K&A Excavating in Monmouth Junction, according to his obituary. He previously owned and operated Beauregard Landscaping.

Matt, fondly known as “Padre” to his daughters, Alison, 21, and Jennifer, 14. The campaign says they've lost "not only their father but also their best friend.

"Fondly known as 'Padre' to the Beauregard girls, [Matt] was a loving and devoted father. He was a great friend to all and was always seen laughing, cracking jokes, or cooking delicious meals for his family."

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 2 p.m. to 7:30 pm. at the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Road in Monmouth Junction. The funeral service will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to view Matthew Beauregard's complete obituary and here to donate to his family.

