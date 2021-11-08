Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Winning Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $841K In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Walmart on Centennial Avenue in Piscataway
Walmart on Centennial Avenue in Piscataway Photo Credit: Google Maps

There's a very lucky Jersey Cash 5 winner in Central Jersey, state Lottery officials said.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $840,823 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Friday's drawing. 

The winning numbers were: 03, 21, 29, 31, and 45 and the XTRA number was: 05.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. 

The winning ticket was sold at Walmart #2633, 1303 Centennial Ave., Piscataway in Middlesex County.

