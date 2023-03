South Brunswick police seek the public's help in finding a wanted man.

Adam Zakaria, 25, is 6'0" tall and weighs 180 pounds, police said.

Police did not say why Zakaria is wanted but are circulating his photo.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4646.

