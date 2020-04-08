Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
VIDEO: Murphy Tours Newest Coronavirus Field Hospital In Middlesex County

Jon Craig
Governor Phil Murphy tours the new Field Medical Station at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison.
Governor Phil Murphy tours the new Field Medical Station at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. Video Credit: New Jersey Office of the Governor
Governor Phil Murphy tours the new Field Medical Station at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. Photo Credit: NJ Governor's Office (screengrab)

A second temporary field hospital to help with the overflow of patients during the coronavirus outbreak opened Wednesday morning in Middlesex County.

Gov. Phil Murphy toured the 500-bed facility at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison.

The facility officially opens on Saturday, the governor said after his tour, which can be viewed here.

“We’ve got a really tough three weeks ahead of us and this is gonna make a huge difference,” Murphy said as he walked through the temporary hospital.

“I want to thank everybody,” Murphy said, “Everyone stay inside. Bless you all."

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, who took the tour with Murphy, praised the work of people who renovated the Expo Center.

“This is the best of local, state and federal officials working together,” Booker said.

The newest medical center opens about a week after the state’s first field hospital opened at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus.

The Edison facility has the capacity of two field hospitals, with 500 beds. Secaucus has 250 beds, and a third location, also with 250 beds, is due to open April 14 at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Murphy said.

