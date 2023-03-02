Urgent Care Doctor Hit With New Sex Assault Charges In Perth Amboy: Prosecutor

A Perth Amboy urgent care doctor has been charged with inappropriately touching more patients, authorities said.

Dr. Gurvindra Johal, 55, of Colonia, was charged on Wednesday, March 1, with two additional counts of criminal sexual contact and one count of sexual assault after an investigation involving women who alleged that Dr. Johal touched them inappropriately, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

One victim reported that Dr. Johal had sexual intercourse with her against her will, Ciccone said.

Both women were under his care at Amboy Urgent Care, located at 469 Cornell Street in Perth Amboy, she said.

Johal was previously arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact on Feb. 25, as reported here by Daily Voice.

Johal serves as the director of medicine at the Medicenter of Edison, its website shows. The physician's LinkedIn shows he is a board-certified doctor of osteopathic medicine.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Prosecutor's Office Detective Lauren Leyva at 732-745-4499 or Perth Amboy Detective Gina Betancourt at 732-324-3819.

