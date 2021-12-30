Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
News

Trailer Park Fire Injures 1 In Central Jersey: Developing

Jon Craig
Oakdale Mobile Trailer Park
Oakdale Mobile Trailer Park Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person was injured in a trailer park fire, according to developing and unconfirmed reports

The fire broke out before 7 a.m. at Oakdale Village Trailer Park, 3717 Route 1 in South Brunswick, initial reports said.

One fire victim was being transported by EMS to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, according to an unconfirmed report.

South Brunswick police were not immediately available for comment. 

CHECK. BACK FOR UPDATES

