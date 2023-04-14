Tragedy Strikes For Central Jersey House Fire Victims

Tragedy struck this week for a couple from Central Jersey.

Kathy Arose arrived home Wednesday, April 12 to find her South Amboy home in flames.

She knew that her husband, Jerry, and precious dog, Claire, were inside. Sadly, Claire passed away.

Meanwhile, Jerry was taken to The Burn Center at St. Barnabas in Livingston.

Kathy has been a dedicated volunteer at the Sammy’s Hope Animal Welfare and Adoption Center in Sayreville since 2016. The organization launched this GoFundMe fundraiser on their behalf.

"Kathy has given so much to so many over the years. We want to show Kathy how much she means to us and that we are here for her," the page said.

