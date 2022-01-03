Tow-Truck Driver Killed In Route 1 Central Jersey Crash

A 41-year-old tow-truck operator was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The fatal crash occurred at 12:20 a.m. on Monday.

Edward Smith Jr. was trying to make a left turn from Adams Lane onto Route 1 north when an oncoming tractor-trailer struck his tow truck, North Brunswick police said.

The impact of the 12:20 a.m. collision threw Smith from the tow truck and pushed it into a parked car at an auto dealership, police said.

Smith, of North Brunswick, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing.

Route 1 was closed for several hours.

Anyone with any information about the crash is urged to call North Brunswick Patrol Officer Jason Vallese at 732-247-0922 x320.

