These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Jon Craig
William J. McGinn Elementary School in Scotch Plains
William J. McGinn Elementary School in Scotch Plains Photo Credit: Google Maps

Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year.

The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, DC, where schools receive plaques and flags.

The nine New Jersey schools that received the award this year are listed below, along with links to the Blue Ribbon overview of each:

Learn more about the Blue Ribbon Schools Program here.

