Teen Spared Jail Time After Bringing Loaded Gun To Central Jersey High School

A teenager from Central Jersey has been spared jail time after bringing a loaded handgun to high school, authorities said.

Malachi Parcells, 16, of Woodbridge, was sentenced Tuesday, July 12 to a two-year term of probation, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Robert Hubner of the Woodbridge Police Department

On March 28, Woodbridge police responded to JFK High School after receiving a report that a student was in possession of a handgun.

Police were informed that the JFK High School staff received a tip stating that Parcells was carrying a gun to school in his fanny pack. Parcells was stopped and questioned by school staff upon his arrival that morning. During a search of Parcells, a loaded 9mm handgun was found, they said.

A subsequent investigation conducted by Detective Ryan Hoppock of the Woodbridge Police department resulted in Parcells being charged with acts of juvenile delinquency for offenses which if committed by an adult would constitute possession of a weapon in an educational institution and other firearms offenses.

On June 24, Parcells pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon before Judge Deborah Venezia.

On June 30, the State argued for a two-year term of incarceration.

