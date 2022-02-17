Teen Drivers Were Racing Before Fatal Central Jersey Crash: Prosecutor

Two teenagers have been charged in connection in a fatal crash that occurred as they were racing their cars, authorities said.

The fatal crash occurred on Jan. 20, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan.

An investigation by Captain Dominic Masi of the Edison Police Department and Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that two vehicles driven by Tyler Dickerson, 18, of South Brunswick and a male juvenile, 17, were involved in a high-speed race that resulted in the juvenile crashing his vehicle into a vacant building, killing Diana Somarriba, 18, of South Brunswick who was the juvenile’s passenger, Ciccone and Bryan said.

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, the juvenile was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and aggravated assault, they said. The juvenile was released on conditions following a hearing before the Family Court.

Dickerson also was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and aggravated assault. He also was released after a hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Captain Masi of the Edison Police Department at (732) 248- 7400 or Detective Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4328.

