South Jersey Man Arrested In 2014 Sexual Assault In Woodbridge

A 39-year-old man from Gloucester County has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault that occurred more than eight years ago in Central Jersey, authorities said.

Danny McEaddy, of Sicklerville, was charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal restraint and aggravated assault, they said.

McEaddy was arrested on Thursday, March 23, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Robert Hubner of the Woodbridge Police Department.

On Sept. 21, 2014, a woman reported being sexually assaulted by an unknown man who had unlawfully forced his way into her apartment in the Keasbey section of Woodbridge, they said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas Ratajczak of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-634-7700 or Detective Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745-4499.

