Middlesex Daily Voice
SEE ANYTHING? Arson Suspects Threw Incendiary Device Into Central Jersey Dumpster

Jon Craig
Old Bridge police are looking for these arson suspects.
Old Bridge police are looking for these arson suspects. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Old Bridge PD

Police seek the public's help locating four men who threw an incendiary device into a dumpster.

On Sunday, June 5, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the four arson suspects drove into the parking lot of Blonder Tongue, Old Bridge police said.

The incendiary device caused a fire which required a response by the police and fire department. 

If you know any of these four people, contact Detective Spinola at (732) 721-5600 x 3181 or aspinola@oldbridge.com

