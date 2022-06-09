SEE ANYTHING? Arson Suspects Threw Incendiary Device Into Central Jersey Dumpster

Police seek the public's help locating four men who threw an incendiary device into a dumpster.

On Sunday, June 5, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the four arson suspects drove into the parking lot of Blonder Tongue, Old Bridge police said.

The incendiary device caused a fire which required a response by the police and fire department.

If you know any of these four people, contact Detective Spinola at (732) 721-5600 x 3181 or aspinola@oldbridge.com

