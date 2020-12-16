Prosecutor: Central Jersey Man Gets 15 Years State Prison For Fatal Head-On DUI Crash

A Middlesex County man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison in connection with a fatal alcohol-related crash in which he hit the other driver head-on, authorities said.

Aliaksandr Tsytsenia, 30, of Old Bridge, was sentenced on Wednesday on the charges of second-degree vehicular homicide and third-degree aggravated assault, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief William Volkert of the Old Bridge Police Department announced today that an Old

Aliza Akhtar, 19, of Old Bridge was killed in the collision and her passenger was injured, Ciccone and Volkert said.

Superior Court Judge Diane Pincus ordered Tsytsenia’s prison sentences be served consecutively.Tsytsenia will have to serve the first eight and a half years of his sentence without parole.

In pleading guilty, Tsytsenia admitted he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the fatal crash, Ciccone said. As a result, Judge Pincus ordered Tsytsenia driver's license be revoked for 30 years.

Tsytsenia was charged following an investigation by Officer Ronald Atlak of the Old Bridge Police Department and Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation determined that on May 25, 2019, Tsytsenia was driving his Mercedes S550 on Texas Road when he crossed over the double yellow lines and crashed head on into Akhtar’s car, the prosecutor said.

Both Akhtar and A.A., her passenger, were extricated from their car and taken to a nearby hospital where Akhtar was pronounced dead and A.A. received treatment for her significant bodily injuries, according to the prosecutor.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.