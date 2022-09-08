Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: Feds: Major NJ Drug Trio Admits Killing Informant, Innocent Bystander, Among Others
News

Police, Bystanders Free Victim Trapped Underneath Car In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Middlesex Borough PD
Middlesex Borough PD Photo Credit: Middlesex Borough PD

Police and five bystanders lifted a car off an elderly pedestrian in Middlesex Borough, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 12:12 p.m., Middlesex police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle near the Middlesex Post Office on Hawthorne Avenue. 

Police arrived to find the victim, an 87-year-old woman, lying in the roadway, trapped underneath the vehicle. The officers, with the assistance of five Good Samaritans who jumped into action, were able to lift the vehicle and free the victim from beneath, police said.

The victim sustained injuries to her hips and pelvis and was treated by emergency medical personnel and paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson EMS, who later transported her to Robert Wood Johnson  University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Middlesex Police Chief Matthew P. Geist said, “The quick response of our officers and the selfless efforts of the bystanders brought timely aid to the pedestrian victim."

Geist encouraged anyone with information on the crash to contact Sgt. Mark Melchiorre at (732) 356-1900 ext. 338.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.