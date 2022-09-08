Police, Bystanders Free Victim Trapped Underneath Car In Central Jersey

Police and five bystanders lifted a car off an elderly pedestrian in Middlesex Borough, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 12:12 p.m., Middlesex police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle near the Middlesex Post Office on Hawthorne Avenue.

Police arrived to find the victim, an 87-year-old woman, lying in the roadway, trapped underneath the vehicle. The officers, with the assistance of five Good Samaritans who jumped into action, were able to lift the vehicle and free the victim from beneath, police said.

The victim sustained injuries to her hips and pelvis and was treated by emergency medical personnel and paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson EMS, who later transported her to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Middlesex Police Chief Matthew P. Geist said, “The quick response of our officers and the selfless efforts of the bystanders brought timely aid to the pedestrian victim."

Geist encouraged anyone with information on the crash to contact Sgt. Mark Melchiorre at (732) 356-1900 ext. 338.

