Pair Arrested, 2 Wanted In $30K Middlesex Pharmacy Heist

Two men have been arrested and two more are wanted in connection with a break-in at a Central Jersey pharmacy, authorities said.

Nearly $28,500 in proceeds were stolen from the Boro Hill Pharmacy in Middlesex during the Feb. 28 burglary, police said.

Arrested on multiple burglary and criminal mischief charges were Luis Jaquez, 22, and Eric Rodriguez, 26, both of New Brunswick. They were being held at the Middlesex Adult Correctional Center.

Charged with burglary and criminal mischief but remaining at-large were Jose Taveras, 29, of New Brunswick, and Fernando Azcona, 27, of Hightstown in Mercer County.

The arrests were the result of a joint investigation by Middlesex police with the Cranford Police Department and the Manalapan Township Police Department, with assistance from the FBI, Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Operations Response Team, and the New Brunswick Police Department, according to Middlesex Police Chief Matthew P. Geist.

“The quick results of this ongoing investigation show our officers’ commitment to protecting our community, apprehending suspects, and intercepting stolen prescription medications, which help to feed the drug epidemic that persists in New Jersey,” Geist said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Mulford of the Middlesex Borough Police Department at (732) 356-1900 ext. 359.

