NJ's State-Run Coronavirus Testing Sites Expand To Residents Without Symptoms

New Jersey's two state-run coronavirus testing sites will soon allow residents without symptoms to be tested, state officials said.

The sites at Bergen Community College and PNC Bank Art Center will provide tests to certain "asymptomatic" state residents, Gov. Phil Murphy said during Friday's COVID-19 briefing.

Residents looking to be tested should contact a health-care provider who agrees they should get the test to keep demand lower, Murphy said.

"By expanding our testing capability, we can build confidence,'' Murphy said. "We're making huge progress, but we're not in the end-zone yet."

Until now, testing at the sites was only available to those with COVID-19 symptoms. Most other test sites launched by counties and municipalities required a doctor's note.

Asymptomatic testing will be offered first to health-care workers, other first responders, people living in more dense congregate situations and NJ residents who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive with COVID-19

The governor said new hospitalization admissions remain high, at more than 300 daily, meaning his state "stay-at-home" and social-distancing orders remain vital and intact.

"Social distancing and social solitude is all we have to save lives,'' Murphy said, noting there is still no vaccine or cure to eradicate the potentially fatal virus.

Separately, Murphy called it demeaning, entirely false, ignorant and repugnant for "misguided people" to use words like fascism and Hitler to protest freely-elected public officials from both major political party.

"Words matter,'' the governor said.

A list of the state's 122 public test sites can be found by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.