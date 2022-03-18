Contact Us
News

NJ Officer Recently Suspended For Sexual Harassment Was Among 2 Who Sued Chief: Report

Jon Craig
Piscataway police
Piscataway police Photo Credit: Piscataway Police

A Central Jersey police officer who filed a discrimination lawsuit against his department's chief had been suspended less than two months earlier on sexual harassment allegations, NJ Advance Media reported, citing court documents.

Officer Alan Barboiu was suspended without pay for 45 days, after a surveillance video showed him inappropriately touching a dispatcher, the outlet says citing Piscataway's township spokesman Gene Wilk.

In a suit filed a suit last January, Barbou accuses Chief Thomas Mosier of mocking his accent, and creating a fake paper trail to have him fired. It was one of two discrimination lawsuits recently filed against the police chief. 

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media. 

