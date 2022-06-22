Contact Us
NJ Mom, 19, Asked Friends What To Do With Shoeboxed Newborn She's Accused Of Killing: Report

Jon Craig
Middlesex County Jail
Middlesex County Jail

A 19-year-old Middlesex County woman accused of killing her newborn daughter put her in a shoebox and asked friends to help bury her, NJ Advance Media reports.

Jessica Farag gave birth to the baby at her Jamesburg home at about 12:30 p.m. on June 8, then put the baby on a countertop until she died, the outlet said, quoting an affidavit of probable cause filed with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Farag then put the baby in a shoebox and asked friends what to do with the body and for help burying it. She apparently told authorities the baby was a stillborn but told first responders the girl cried for a little while, documents say.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

