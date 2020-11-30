Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Middlesex Daily Voice
NJ Coast Train Derailment Prompts Modified Schedules

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Aerial view of last weeks train derailment. (Photo Courtesy Eyewitness News 7)
Aerial view of last weeks train derailment. (Photo Courtesy Eyewitness News 7) Photo Credit: Eyewitness News 7 (screengrab)

Special train schedules are in effect on the North Jersey Coast and Northeast Corridor lines due to last week's derailment in Central Jersey.

The temporary schedules are in effect while repairs to damaged track and road bed are made after the Nov. 23 derailment of a New York-bound train between Perth Amboy and Woodbridge stations in Middlesex County.

Commuters may experience general delays of up to 15 minutes and customers should plan accordingly. 

Riders are urged to view the complete modified schedule for the North Jersey Coast here and for the Northeast Corridor by clicking here.

NJ Transit officials advise riders to check the departure time of their train because many changes have been made and some trains are leaving stations a little earlier than regularly scheduled.

Crews have been working 24/7 to repair tracks and restore full service on the Coast Line, officials said. 

North Jersey Coast Line derailment announcement on Twitter

Twitter/ NJCL

The derailment caused service to be shut down between South Amboy and Woodbridge and buses were substituted for train service by taking passengers to Metropark stations to access Northeast Corridor line trains.

Rail service resumed on the entire Coast Line on Thanksgiving Day when trains ran on a modified schedule through Sunday, officials said. That schedule resulted in rail service every two hours for Hazlet, Middletown, Red Bank and Little Silver stations for all four days. 

More frequent service is planned at those four Monmouth County stations in the new, modified schedule.

