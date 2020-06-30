Middlesex County Welcomes New Prosecutor

Yolanda Ciccone of Metuchen, former assignment judge of Somerset County, was sworn in Tuesday as Middlesex County prosecutor.

Ciccone took her oath during a brief ceremony officiated by retired judge and former Prosecutor Alan A. Rockoff.

In June, Gov. Phil Murphy nominated Ciccone as the county's next full-time prosecutor. She was confirmed by the Senate on June 15 and will serve a five-year term as the county prosecutor. The prosecutor's office handles more than 6,500 criminal complaints annually, has a budget of $20.7 million and employs more than 200 people.

Ciccone began her legal career in 1980 as a law clerk to Superior Court Judge John E. Bachman and Judge Theodore Appleby, J.S.C.

In September 1981, Ciccone began working as an assistant prosecutor in Middlesex County.

During her 10 years with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Ciccone held a number of different duties including chief of the Juvenile Division, advisor to the Narcotics and Gambling Task Force, overseeing the Hate Crimes Task Force and negotiating memorandums of understanding with 23 of the Middlesex County school districts.

In October 1991, then-Gov. Jim Florio nominated Ciccone to the Superior Court, Middlesex County. During her tenure as a Superior Court Judge, Ciccone served in the Family, Criminal and Civil Divisions. She was the presiding judge of the Civil Division from 2005 to 2006.

In September 2006 Chief Justice Deborah Poritz selected Ciccone to be the assignment judge of Vicinage 13 compromising Somerset, Hunterdon and Warren counties.

Ciccone received her law degree from Seton Hall University School of Law in Newark and bachelor's degree from Douglass College at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.

After her ceremony, Ciccone swore in assistant prosecutors, detectives and staff who work in the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office via a "virtual ceremony."

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office oversees 26 municipal and university/college police departments as well as the county Sheriff’s Department.

