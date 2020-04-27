Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Middlesex County Opens First Walk-Up Saliva Testing Site

A COVID-19 testing center in Middlesex County. Photo Credit: Middlesex County
A new saliva test device for COVID-19 will be offered for walk-up tests this week. Photo Credit: Middlesex County

A new walk-up, coronavirus saliva-testing site will open this week in New Brunswick, officials said.

Starting Thursday and Friday, the coronavirus spit test will be offered in New Brunswick from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The appointment-only testing site will open at the A.C. Redshaw Elementary School, 216 Livingston Ave., in New Brunswick.

The saliva tests are only available to Middlesex County residents. Anyone wishing to be tested must make an appointment and have symptoms, which include a cough, shortness of breath or fever.

The new rapid-response tests for coronavirus began two weeks ago in Middlesex County, the first of their kind in the United States, they said in a statement.

The new saliva test has several advantages over the nasal or throat swab test, officials said, including a pain-free procedure. Test results are available in one to two days.

Middlesex County in partnership with RUCDR Infinite Biologics, RWJBarnabas Health, and Accurate Diagnostic Labs, are on the forefront of innovation in the fight against COVID-19, offering for the first-time a saliva-based test to the community on a mass scale.

The test was granted emergency-use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Registrants must bring a completed registration form and proof of residency including, but not limited to: a valid driver’s license; state issued identification; or two pieces of mail including utility bills, bank statements, or similar documentation with name and address, to the testing site.

For details and to pre-register, click here.

