Men Sleeping In Car Arrested With Handgun, Ammo, Marijuana In Central Jersey: Police

Jon Craig
East Brunswick police
East Brunswick police Photo Credit: Facebook/ East Brunswick PD

Two men found sleeping in a car were charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm, authorities said.

On Sunday, Feb. 12,  at 11:04 p.m, East Brunswick Patrolman Christopher Suydam responded to Suydam Street near Kennedy Boulevard for the report of a disabled motor vehicle. Suydam found a vehicle idling in the roadway at a stop sign, police said.

Suydam approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Abdul Bangura, 40, and a passenger, Kwame Marcano, 33, both of Landover, Maryland, police said. Both occupants were found to be sleeping in the vehicle.

An on-scene investigation conducted by Suydam revealed Bangura was under the influence and was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated, police said. A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted, which led to the discovery of a handgun, ammunition, opened container of alcohol, and several bags of marijuana, police said.

Bangura and Marcano were processed and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. They were being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.