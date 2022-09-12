Memorial Set For Central Jersey Shooting Victims

Two years after the worst mass shooting in New Brunswick history, in which two men lost their lives and seven others were injured, residents will gather to honor the lives of Anthony Robinson and Lionel Macauley.

The memorial event, organized by the Charlie Kratovil For Mayor campaign and New Brunswick Crime Watch & Public Safety, will take place Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. in front of 32 Delafield Street

The victims' families are expected to attend.

“The nine people hurt or killed that night are among more than 100 individuals who were attacked with weapons here over the past two and a half years,” said Kratovil, who will speak about public safety during the memorial. “My heart breaks for these victims and their families, many of whom I’ve gotten to know through my work as a news reporter and a community organizer.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.