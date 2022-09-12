Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: These New Jersey Colleges Ranked Among Best In America
News

Memorial Set For Central Jersey Shooting Victims

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Brunswick Police Department
New Brunswick Police Department Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two years after the worst mass shooting in New Brunswick history, in which two men lost their lives and seven others were injured, residents will gather to honor the lives of Anthony Robinson and Lionel Macauley.

The memorial event, organized by the Charlie Kratovil For Mayor campaign and New Brunswick Crime Watch & Public Safety, will take place Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. in front of 32 Delafield Street 

The victims' families are expected to attend.

“The nine people hurt or killed that night are among more than 100 individuals who were attacked with weapons here over the past two and a half years,” said Kratovil, who will speak about public safety during the memorial. “My heart breaks for these victims and their families, many of whom I’ve gotten to know through my work as a news reporter and a community organizer.”

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.