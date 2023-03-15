Mayor To State DEP: Why Is Diesel Fuel Cleanup Taking So Long In South Brunswick?

South Brunswick officials are frustrated with delays in cleaning up after a fuel spill Friday, March 10.

Mayor Charlie Carley asked the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for an accounting of the efforts being made to clean up after a tanker truck crashed on Davidson Mill Road.

“It has been six days since the crash and I want to ensure that the area is completely cleaned up as soon as possible,” Carley said on Wednesday, March 15.

A spokesman for the DEP said about 600 to 1,000 gallons of diesel spilled and was removed the day of the crash.

"What remains to be done is the removal of impacted surface soil, which was held up due to inclement weather," said the spokesman, Larry Hajna.

A Licensed Site Remediation Professional for the trucking company is overseeing that work, Hajna said.

Carley said he will ask for a complete accounting of the crash and cleanup in the days ahead.

“I want to make sure we recoup any costs the town incurred as a result of the crash," the mayor said. "The residents should not have to pay for careless driving and roadway closures over the past week."

