Man Dragged Dog From Back Of Tow Truck In Central Jersey: Police

A 40-year-old man is charged with animal cruelty after tying his Siberian husky named "Ace" to the back of a moving tow truck, authorities said.

Thomas J. Williams of Monmouth Junction dragged the dog about a half-mile down Henderson Road before other motorists stopped him, South Brunswick police said.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

The dog sustained serious injuries to his legs and torso and was taken to NorthStar Veterinarian Hospital, police said. The dog is expected to recover from the injuries, police said.

Williams was being held in Middlesex County Jail.

