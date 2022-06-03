Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
News

Fugitive In VA Fatal Shooting Captured In Central Jersey: NJSP

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

New Jersey State Police have arrested a Virginia man wanted in a fatal shooting, authorities said.

The 27-year-old man was arrested in Middlesex County, they said. 

Gerard Roane, of Richmond, VA, was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Richmond on May 16, State Police said.

During the investigation, State Police detectives were contacted by the Richmond Police Department to assist with locating Roane. Through various investigative means, detectives determined that Roane was staying at a residence in Edison, NJ.

On May 24, detectives from the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit and members of the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Task Force-Newark Division located and arrested Roane outside the residence without incident.

Gerard Roane was being held in the Middlesex County Jail pending extradition back to Virginia.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.