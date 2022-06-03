Fugitive In VA Fatal Shooting Captured In Central Jersey: NJSP

New Jersey State Police have arrested a Virginia man wanted in a fatal shooting, authorities said.

The 27-year-old man was arrested in Middlesex County, they said.

Gerard Roane, of Richmond, VA, was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Richmond on May 16, State Police said.

During the investigation, State Police detectives were contacted by the Richmond Police Department to assist with locating Roane. Through various investigative means, detectives determined that Roane was staying at a residence in Edison, NJ.

On May 24, detectives from the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit and members of the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Task Force-Newark Division located and arrested Roane outside the residence without incident.

Gerard Roane was being held in the Middlesex County Jail pending extradition back to Virginia.

