Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Breaking News: Police: NJ Teens With Learner's Permits Driving Without Adults Face Serious Consequences
News

Fire Victim ID'd In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Edison police
Edison police Photo Credit: Facebook

A 77-year-old man killed in a fire in Central Jersey last week has been identified, authorities said on Monday.

Dorbin Armstrong, of Edison, was found unresponsive inside his home on Plainfield Avenue, according to  Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department. Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The fire, which broke out about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, is not considered suspicious, Ciccone and Bryan said.

Armstrong's cause of death remains undetermined pending the completion of an autopsy by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. 

No firefighters or police officers were injured.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edison Detective Jim Whalen of the Edison Police Department at 732-248-7438 or Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4194

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.