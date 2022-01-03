Fire Victim ID'd In Central Jersey

A 77-year-old man killed in a fire in Central Jersey last week has been identified, authorities said on Monday.

Dorbin Armstrong, of Edison, was found unresponsive inside his home on Plainfield Avenue, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department. Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The fire, which broke out about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, is not considered suspicious, Ciccone and Bryan said.

Armstrong's cause of death remains undetermined pending the completion of an autopsy by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

No firefighters or police officers were injured.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edison Detective Jim Whalen of the Edison Police Department at 732-248-7438 or Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4194

