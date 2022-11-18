Father Accused In 4-Month-Old's Death Admits He Threw Baby Into Swing, Onto Floor: Report

A Central Jersey father allegedly told police that he threw his four-month-old daughter into a swing and then onto the floor, NJ Advance Media reports.

The infant died on Thursday, Nov. 10 of her injuries, authorities previously said.

Radamez Santana, 22, of Perth Amboy, reportedly told police that the girl started to cry and stopped breathing next to a bed, the outlet said, quoting an affidavit of probable cause.

Santana has been charged with murder and child endangerment in the incident that occurred on the 500 block of Compton Avenue in Perth Amboy.

The baby was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 10:52 a.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said alongside Perth Amboy Police Chief Lawrence Cattano.

An autopsy on Monday, Nov. 14 found head wounds on his baby girl that didn't match the initial statement Santana provided to police, according to MyCentralJersey.

