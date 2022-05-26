Contact Us
Fatal Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash Investigated On Garden State Parkway: NJSP

Jon Craig

New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

New Jersey State Police seek the public's help with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash that took place along the Garden State Parkway.

Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office is investigating the crash which occurred on the northbound parkway at milepost 130.4 in Woodbridge Township, a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman said Thursday, May 26.

The crash occurred at 1:05 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, Trooper Brandi Slota said.

The victim is a 31-year-old man from Elizabeth, she said.

His name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information available at the moment. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or the events leading to or following the crash is asked to call Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office at 732- 441-4500 ext. 7425.

