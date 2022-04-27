Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Class Action Suit Filed Against NJ Company Who Reported 'Forever Chemicals' In Water: Report

Jon Craig
Faucet
Faucet Photo Credit: Khaligo Pixabay

More than 60,000 homeowners may be eligible to sue a Central Jersey water company over high levels of "forever chemicals" found in their water, NJ Advance Media reported.

Middlesex Water customers in Woodbridge, Clark, Metuchen, South Plainfield, Carteret, and Edison can join a class action lawsuit after high levels of Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOAs) were detected at a South Plainfield treatment plant, the outlet said.

While the company advised customers to use bottled water, the lawsuit, which seeks reimbursement costs, says it neglected to adequately warn all residents, specifically tenants who didn't get water bills carrying the notifications, according to the report.

High levels of PFOA contamination was associated with ulcerative colitis, pregnancy-induced hypertension, high cholesterol, thyroid disease, and several types of cancer, according to numerous large-scale studies from the NJDEP.

Michael Galpern, who is among the lawyers handling the suit, did not immediately return DailyVoice.com's request for comment.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

