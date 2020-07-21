Central Jersey Ferry To Manhattan Gets $5M Federal Boost

A $5 million federal grant to build a new ferry terminal in Middlesex County has been approved, officials said.

Ferries would run between Raritan Bay and downtown Manhattan and be within walking distance of NJ Transit rail service. The proposed 20,000-square-foot terminal would have 700 parking spaces and serve up to three ferries.

“This is great news for New Jersey and for commuters who rely on passenger ferries every day," Congressman Frank Pallone said in a press statement announcing the U.S. Department of Transportation funding.

The waterfront terminal will adjoin the Manhattan Beach Club, a 1,875-unit luxury apartment complex being developed..

South Amboy Mayor Fred Henry said in a statement that the city has been seeking permanent ferry service for about 20 years.

“This ambitious project has not been without complications,” Henry said. “We are finally able to move forward with construction of this major transportation improvement that will benefit our residents, and the residents of Middlesex County.”

Ferries to New York City currently operate out of Jersey City, Hoboken, Weehawken, Edgewater, Highlands, Atlantic Highlands and the Belford section of Middletown. Carteret also has proposed a ferry to Manhattan.

A temporary ferry service ran between South Amboy and Manhattan from 2002 to 2006.

