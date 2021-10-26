Candidate's Uncle Charged With Stealing Campaign Sign In Central Jersey

A 71-year-old man from Middlesex County has been charged with the theft of a campaign sign, authorities said.

The man's uncle is running for mayor of Edison Township on Tuesday.

Rajendra Joshi of Edison was served with a complaint-summons and charged with one count of disorderly persons theft by unlawful taking, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

In a Facebook post, Keith Hahn – the Republican candidate for mayor of Edison – identified Rajendra Joshi as the uncle of his Nov. 2 opponent, Democratic mayoral candidate Sam Joshi.

An investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office found that on Thursday, Joshi removed a campaign sign from the lawn of a residence on Dolores Drive without receiving permission of the owner to do so, Ciccone said.

