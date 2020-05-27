Bat Tests Positive For Rabies In Piscataway

A bat has tested positive for rabies in Piscataway, authorities said.

This is the third rabid animal found in Middlesex County this year and the first rabid animal in Piscataway in 2020, the Middlesex County Office of Health Services said in a press statement.

The rabid bat was found inside a house near Rivercrest Drive and Ludlow Street on Thursday, county officials said.

The bat was picked up by an animal control officer and was taken to the New Jersey Department of Health Laboratory for testing. Results came back on Wednesday showing the bat tested positive for rabies, officials said.

The resident was told to contact a physician and have a veterinarian evaluate any domestic pets.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.