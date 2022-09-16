Armed Carjacker In NJ Motel Lot Drags Woman, Fires Shot: Feds

Federal authorities have seized a carjacker who they said dragged a woman from a car at gunpoint, fired a shot in the air and pointed the weapon at the man she was with outside a South Brunswick motel.

Jashawn Robinson, 21, has remained in custody since his arrest late last September near his Queens, NY, apartment, records show.

The carjacking had occurred nearly a month earlier and Robinson was still driving the stolen vehicle, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

Robinson “repeatedly tried to get away, including hitting parked cars and almost hitting law enforcement personnel,” Sellinger said. “[He] was removed from the vehicle and arrested.”

The two vehicles were accosted by Robinson shortly after 11 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2021, as they approached their vehicle in the motel lot to leave, the U.S. attorney said.

“Robinson ran up behind one of them, pointed a gun directly at [the woman], and forcefully pulled her away from the vehicle,” Sellinger said.

“Robinson fired one round of ammunition from his gun into the air,” he said, then “pointed his gun at the second victim, who had his hands in the air and was backing away from the vehicle.

“Robinson then entered the vehicle and drove away,” Sellinger said. “The carjacking, including Robinson’s discharge of the firearm, was captured on video surveillance.”

Federal authorities on Friday, Sept. 16, charged Robinson with one count each of carjacking and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, he said.

Sellinger credited special agents of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Newark Field Division’s Trenton office and South Brunswick Police Department with the investigation leading to the charges. He also thanked the U.S. Marshals Service, the NYPD, the Queens County District Attorney’s Office and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Agnew of his Criminal Division in Trenton and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle S. Gasparian, chief of his General Crimes Unit in Newark are handling the case, Sellinger said.

