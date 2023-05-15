A Few Clouds 63°

New Brunswick Driver, 30, Dies When Car Plunges Into Piscataway Lake

A 30-year-old New Brunswick resident died after driving into Lake Nelson, authorities said.

At the scene
Jon Craig
Alquan Green was driving north on Metlars Lane at 6:51 p.m. Saturday, May 13 when his SUV crashed through a guardrail and landed in the lake, Piscataway officials said.

Green was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Piscataway Township Police Department Patrol Officers Lance LeBrew, Michael J. Medvecky and Kyle Snyder and Lake Nelson resident Dennis Gilbert dove into the water to try to save the driver.

The Somerset Dive Team subsequently had to secure the car to have a special towing service pull it out of Lake Nelson.

